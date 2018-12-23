Give Well Live Well festival held in Glennville

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The New Year is approaching fast and that means it’s time for New Year resolutions.
People in Glennville got a chance to get a jump start on those resolutions Saturday at the Give Well Live Well festival.
The health and wellness festival was started two years ago by men and women who were raised in Glennville and wanted to give back to their community.
At the festival, people heard from doctors and nurses about a number of health related topics.
Gyms and other local health organizations held seminars to inform people about important lifestyle choices.
Organizers said they just want to give back to the community and they couldn’t think of a better way than starting with health and wellness.
“Start somewhere fresh and we will start here at home. Give back. Get the community together like it use to be. When I grew up here it was like this everyday. You know, people coming together, hand in hand, having fun, enjoying time. Now, it’s kind of distant. So, if we can come back and do this and make it, we will keep doing this and making it,” said Xavier Lewis.
The group also held a toy drive. They gathered around 500 toys for kids in the community.
