Savannah Police investigating early morning, fatal crash

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning.
At around 1:50 AM, Akiel Bolton, 35, was driving north on Abercorn Street with Arial Albany, 35, as his passenger.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck multiple trees on the east side shoulder of Abercorn Street. The impact caused the vehicle to flip.
Both the driver and the passenger had serious injuries and were transported to the hospital
Albany succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. This crash continues to be investigated by the TIU.
