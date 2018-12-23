Tracking a cold front that’ll clear the way for Santa

The AVIATION Forecast for a certain Jolly 'Ole Elf as are follows: Winds will turn out of the northwest Monday morning behind the front and skies will clear out as well. High confidence in VFR conditions into Wednesday. AKA, the winds will be at Santa’s back with visibility greater than five miles! "On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen! On Comet, on Cupid, on Donner and Blitzen!