Tracking a cold front that’ll clear the way for Santa

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - I’m tracking a weak cold front that may bring a sprinkle or two overnight but if you’re in bed before 10 p.m. and don’t wake up before 6 a.m., you’ll miss it. The clouds that will accompany the cold front will limit some of the cooling overnight so temperatures won’t be as cold as Sunday morning. We woke up to temperatures near freezing but Monday we’ll have widely scattered low 40s.
High pressure builds in quickly from the west/northwest with sunshine for our Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day. It’s not a cold high pressure so huge temperature swings. Highs for Monday will be in the low 60s except for a few spots in the upper 50s.
The AVIATION Forecast for a certain Jolly 'Ole Elf as are follows: Winds will turn out of the northwest Monday morning behind the front and skies will clear out as well. High confidence in VFR conditions into Wednesday. AKA, the winds will be at Santa’s back with visibility greater than five miles! "On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen! On Comet, on Cupid, on Donner and Blitzen!
Christmas Day: Sunny with wake up temperatures 36-42 and afternoon highs in the middle 60s with sunshine, much like today.
Next rain maker(s) will come back to back starting with a cold front that’ll stall over or close to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Thursday then lift north as a warm front through Friday. It’s going to be followed by another cold front that drops in next weekend with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and some localized flooding.