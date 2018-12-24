Chatham Co. commissioners green-light Benton Boulevard extension

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -If you live in Port Wenworth or Effingham County, you may soon have another route to take into Savannah.
Chatham County Commissioners approved a $10.5 million constuction contract to connect Benton Boulevard to State Route 30.
Voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST dollars will fund the extension of Benton Boulevard near Highlands Boulevard in Savannah.
Commissioners actually approved the design contract back in 2014.
The City of Savannah is also pitching in $650,000 to widen Highlands Boulevard.
Commissioner Dean Kicklighter says it’ll be a game-changer for drivers.
“It’s going to be a major improvement for people living off of Highwy 30 in Port Wentworth and people living in Effingham County because it’s going to give them like an extra way, I guess, into get into the Savannah/Pooler area when Highway 21 or I-16 and Highway 80 are backed up," said District 7 Commissioner Dean Kicklighter. "This will be another way for them to actually get in.”
The project is happening at the entrance to the growing Highlands area.
