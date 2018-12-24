Chilly Christmas Eve, Cold Christmas Morning

Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-40s in most communities this morning. Thankfully, there isn’t much of a breeze. Therefore, there isn’t much of a windchill in the forecast this morning.
You’ll need a jacket heading out-the-door. Under continued sunshine, temperatures warm into the 50s by mid-morning and to near 60° at noon. High temperatures peak in the low to mid-60s with fair weather. Winds average between 5 and 10 MPH this afternoon; a lighter breeze. It’ll be a chilly evening, with temperatures, quickly, cooling into the 40s after sunset.
We’re waking up to 30s, and some frost, Christmas morning followed by a seasonable afternoon.
The forecast takes an unsettled turn Thursday – into the weekend. A series of storm systems bring clouds, periods of rain and warmer temperatures to our area during that time-period. We’ll keep you updated in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter