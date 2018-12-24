Farm Bill signing brings relief to Georgia farmers

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -America’s farmers breathed a sigh of relief last week when President Trump signed a new multi-year Farm Bill.
The bill includes everything from market structures for commodities to school lunch and food stamp program. The bill picks up after the previous farm bill lapsed in September. 12th district Congressman Rick Allen says it was imperative that Washington get a plan in place so farmers and lenders knew the guidelines ahead of them.
“It was important enough that we would not have had a 2019 crop if we hadn’t passed it,” said Congressman Allen. “I had financial lenders and farmers up here meeting with me.”
First District Congressman Buddy Carter voted against the bill because it did not include disaster help for South Georgia blueberry growers who lost much of their crop to freezing weather.
