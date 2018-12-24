Good News: Brooklet Christmas Breakfast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Christmas Eve morning can sometimes be like a starter’s gun to start the last-minute madness. But here in Brooklet they use the morning to gather and remember the season.
Christmas carols fill the room as the Brooklet Kiwanis Club hosts its annual Christmas Eve breakfast. It brings friends, families, and generations together.
Some have been coming since they were children themselves. It’s been going on for as long as anyone here can remember.
“All of our charter members have passed on and it’s been going on since they’ve been here and our club has been around 70 years in March,” said Bryon Mullican with the Brooklet Kiwanis Club.
Local pastor Chip Strickland reminded the group that the commercial rush of gift giving and getting pales compared to the love and holiness Christmas represents.
They’ll use the money raised today to help buy gifts for local needy children next year.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.