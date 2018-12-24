Here comes Santa with no weather worries in the South

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A nearly perfect (climatologically) Christmas Eve and Christmas in store. Average high this time of year is 61 with a low of 39. We saw that at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport today with some cities like Jesup at 63 but others like Hilton Head and Statesboro 59 and 58 respectively.
Christmas morning will be 37 in Savannah with some spots near freezing; expect patchy frost with sunshine in the afternoon and highs a little warmer in the middle 60s.
The day after Christmas looks even warmer with high pressure situated just north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Morning lows will be closer to 40 with afternoon highs near 70 degrees.
An unsettled weather pattern is setting up for the last couple of days of 2018. We’ll have relatively high rain chances from Thursday through December 31st. A series of fronts including a warm front that’ll push our Saturday high in the middle to upper 70s will impact us for four days.
Enjoy this peaceful weather while we have it!
Tidings of comfort and Joy,
JErtle
