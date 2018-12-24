Local basketball team gives back to homeless community

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A non-profit basketball team set out to the streets on Monday to give back on their Christmas Eve while giving out food and some of the basic necessities.
The Georgia Ignites basketball team isn’t shooting hoops this Christmas Eve; rather, they are sending smiles and gifts to the less fortunate.
This team is three years in the game of playing basketball. This is their first time giving back to the community for the holidays.
“So they can see that everybody isn’t able to have emerge things that we are blessed with and this is their community so they should take pride and give back to it, because they have done so much for them throughout the years,” said Sylvester Wells, the president of Georgia Ignites.
The kids said they were excited when they found out they would be able to feed the homeless and give back to people less fortunate.
“I hope to walk away giving people smiles on their faces and brighten their day,” said team member Jameal Smith.
Coaches say by starting the kids young with giving back, they will grow up being humble and grateful for what they have.
“The less fortunate people," said Dakelle Ellison, with Georgia Ignites. "We’re going to be giving them food. Blankets. Covers and also so they can have a happy Christmas like we all can.”
After Monday, Georgia Ignites hopes the kids on their team learn how to serve others and especially the ones who have supported them.
