Local law enforcement urge road safety while traveling

CANDLER CO., GA (WTOC) -More than 100 million Americans will travel on the roads this holiday season. Even if you’re starting as late as Monday, local law enforcement says that’s no excuse to speed or break the law otherwise.
Traffic on I-16 has picked up since Friday as many take a long Christmas weekend. Georgia State Patrol and others caution drivers to make stops if they’re tired to stay alert, use their phones only with some hands-free devise and keep the speed limit instead of driving dangerously to make up for time.
“They dont' need to take the approach “well, I can speed up because it’s the holidays," said Candler County Sheriff John Miles. “That’s not true. It’s even more unsafe to speed up with even more traffic on the roadway.”
He says deputies and others don’t want to write tickets to ruin your Christmas but they want you to get where you’re going alive.
The sheriff also reminds you they have deputies in unmarked cars looking for distracted drivers and they’ll call ahead to deputies who will pull you over and write you a ticket if you’re on your phone or otherwise unsafe.
