Locals scurry to finish last minute shopping

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -There are only a few more hours left for shoppers to get out and get those last minute gifts as stores are busy and closing early.
Shoppers from all over have been out here today grabbing their last minute gifts before the clock strikes 12. However, they only have until about 6:00 p.m. before some of these stores close their doors and the employees go and spend time with their own families.
One family from Savannah said they actually like picking up gifts at the last minute because it adds a little more excitement to the holidays.
“I’m actually trying to get one of his gifts," said shopper Telesa Via. "Hopefully I can sneak away so he doesn’t see exactly what I’m getting..but it’s all good. Last minute. What’s the budget? Ten thousand dollars? Ten dollars!”
Stores like The Hen House saw plenty of shoppers ducking in and looking for one last gift, or more than one. For some, the down-to-the wire stuff happens all the time.
Owner Bill Hatcher says he’s seen changes in how people shop as more opt for online and delivery versus browsing first hand. But the end of the year holidays remain key.
“More than 40 percent of our business for the year comes in the fourth quarter,” said Bill Hatcher. “So Christmas season is super big for us."
