Mother charged in Argyle Street infant death

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Savannah Police think a 10-month-old’s death wasn’t an accident.
Officers arrested the mother, 34-year old Janet Gardener, in Indiana two days ago.
Gardner will be charged with malice murder in her son, Dayton Flenoy’s, death.
Officers originally went to the home on Argyle Street in November of last year.
Gardner told them Flenoy fell off the bed and hit his head. A medical examiner says that’s not true.
Instead, the infant died from intentional head trauma.
