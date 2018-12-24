Mother claims a New Jersey ice rink discriminated against her disabled daughter

WESTWOOD, NJ (WCBS/CNN) - A girl scout troop’s outing started out fun for everyone, but it ended in embarrassment for one of the girls.
Thirteen-year-old Ketari Sullivan is living with cerebral palsy.
Her family claims the ice-skating rink discriminated against the teen because of her medical condition..
“She tries hard every day. It’s a struggle for her every day to walk,” said her mother Colleen Orso.
Making even the simplest of tasks tough.
But Wednesday, at the Fritz Dietl Ice Skating Rink was especially difficult as Ketari struggled to skate while her fellow Girl Scouts enjoyed their outing.
"I have a lot of trouble standing up never mind on ice. It was really, really hard for me not to fall,” said Ketari.
The 8th grader said she had to get off and just watch from the bench instead.
Her mother said she has a custom walker she usually uses for help. But the owner said she couldn’t use it.
"The owner said absolutely not it's a foreign object. She was making a determination it was unsafe without even seeing it."
Ketari felt singled out and ashamed.
"I felt like I wasn't really good enough," said Ketari.
A list of rules at the business says only food and drink are prohibited on the ice.
The owner wouldn’t speak with local media, reports say.
“We never had a problem at any other ice-skating rink, because they follow the (Americans with Disabilities Act) law and make accommodations,” Orso said.
The Americans With Disabilities Act states anyone with any kind of mobility device is allowed into all public areas unless it’s a safety hazard, which is determined by specific criteria.
In that case by law a business must provide accommodation.
The family now wants to raise awareness for those living with disabilities, hoping this will be a learning lesson to prevent others from going through the same thing.
“I don’t want any of the other kids to go through what I went through and be as embarrassed as I was,” said the 13-year-old girl.
