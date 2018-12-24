Residents encouraged to recycle old Christmas trees

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The New Year is approaching which means out with the old, including that Christmas tree.
Several cities, counties, and other organizations are releasing details about Christmas tree disposal.
Those in the City of Savannah and unincorporated Chatham County can both place their trees in front of their homes for pickup.
"It just needs to go in front of the right-of-way, the same place where you'd put your normal yard waste," Chatham County Public Information Director Catherine Glasby said.
Glasby says unincorporated Chatham County residents can feel good knowing their trees will be used in new ways.
"It will be used like normal yard waste. It will be mulched and then recycled," Glasby said.
Keep Georgia Beautiful says they're bringing back their recycling tradition "Bring One for the Chipper." It's a campaign open to everyone, regardless of the city or county you live in.
Over the next two weeks, there will be several tree drop-off locations across the Coastal Empire, including at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
Savannah Airport Commission Marketing Manager Candice Carpenter says people can follow the signs to Aggett Drive and drop off their trees on the airport's property. Crews will break them down and reuse them.
"This keeps the trees out of our landfills and into our ecosystems. Here at the airport, we mulch the trees to prevent soil erosion, water retention, and part of our landscaping," Carpenter said.
Officials in Savannah, Chatham County, and Bring One for the Chipper want to remind people to make sure all ornaments and lights are removed from the trees before disposing. They’d also appreciate if it the trees were disposed of before February.
