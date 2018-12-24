Witnesses not thrilled armed citizens opened fire on shoplifters

MARYSVILLE, WA (KOMO/CNN) - Police in Marysville, WA, said two shoppers fired guns at two shoplifters as they sped away in their getaway car Saturday afternoon.
"It's good they're arrested but, honestly, I think it put more people in danger," said Brandy Sundin, the owner a business nearby.
Several people who work right next to Coastal Store are relieved that the accused shoplifters have been caught. Even so, the way things played out worries them.
"I think it's good that they did that,” witness Davene Tuninga said, “but yet, what if there would've been kids around?"
Police say the suspects took off with power tools from the store. When they got to their car in the parking lot, a shopper tried to confront them and showed them his gun.
The accused shoplifters struck that man with their car as they took off, according to police.
That's when two more shoppers carrying guns confronted the thieves. The armed citizens fired several shots, hitting two tires on the getaway car.
“Like, ‘pom, pom, pom, pom,'" witness Monica Medina said of the gunfire. “It’s really, really bad and I’m so really scary.”
Sundin says she immediately locked the doors at her business.
"I think someone could've been seriously hurt and it could've gone the other way,” Sundin explained. “And had it, that would've been bad."
The accused thieves got a few blocks away and ditched their car, but they were caught soon afterward.
The two citizens with the guns didn't stick around to talk to officers.
Copyright 2018 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved.