Cold, Frosty Christmas Morning

Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are cold this morning. Dress for low to mid-30s before heading out the door. The coldest temps will be felt before 8 a.m. The wind is nearly calm. There won’t be much of a wind chill. If you’re leaving early in the morning to head to your Christmas destination; plan an extra few minutes. Frost is widespread away from the coast this morning. You may have to do some scraping or thawing.