Cold, Frosty Christmas Morning

High pressure remains in control of the First Alert Forecast through Christmas Day!
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are cold this morning. Dress for low to mid-30s before heading out the door. The coldest temps will be felt before 8 a.m. The wind is nearly calm. There won’t be much of a wind chill. If you’re leaving early in the morning to head to your Christmas destination; plan an extra few minutes. Frost is widespread away from the coast this morning. You may have to do some scraping or thawing.
Temperatures warm into the mid-50s by mid-morning, under continued sunshine. Plan for an afternoon spent in the 60s. The breeze remains light.
Christmas evening features cooling temperatures and a dry forecast. You’ll need a jacket, or sweater, if headed out for activities. There is going to be a “seasonal chill” in the air. All in all, this is a near-perfect Christmas forecast!
Clouds increase a bit Wednesday ahead of our next rain-maker. Scattered showers are possible as early as the second-half of Thursday followed by a more significant chance of rain Friday and Saturday.
While it certainly won’t rain all day, every day, at least scattered showers are in the forecast through early next week. Temperatures are forecast to run well-above normal, too.
Have a wonderful Christmas Day.
Cutter