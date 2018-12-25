Hwy 80 construction hopefully worth the wait in Bulloch County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Construction has traffic slowed on Highway 80 between Statesboro and Brooklet, sometimes down to one lane. Ironically, the construction will eventually make the traffic better.
Cars sit along Highway 80 waiting to get through the work zone as crews get spots ready to widen. Josh Rogers says his customers and his employees must fight this every day.
“A lot of congestion, even just us going to lunch. It takes time to get in, get out, get back,” Rogers said.
The plan calls for an extra lane in certain spots, especially around subdivisions where people need to get around others waiting to turn. Passing can be nearly impossible if not fatal along that road.
Every time I've ridden it, it's been very slow. I think these passing lanes will help,” County Chairman Roy Thompson said.
Four years ago, I showed you the public hearing where GDOT unveiled the plans to add passing lanes along the highway to help traffic move and give drivers safe stretches to pass. Thompson says the widening will improve safety and traffic time.
“When it's over with, it's going to be great,” Thompson said.
But drivers must get through the slowdowns first.
Thompson just hopes drivers will have patience until it’s finished.
