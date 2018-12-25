Parents of teen forced to cut hair in wrestling match release statement

(CNN) - The attorney for the parents of a New Jersey teen required to cut his dreadlocks in order to a compete in a wrestling match has issued a statement.
The family says 16-year-old Andrew Johnson was about to step on the mat for a match, when referee Alan Maloney, who is white, told him his dreadlocks and hair violated state wrestling rules.
Johnson was given the choice of forfeiting or getting a quick haircut on the spot.
He chose the latter and won the match.
“Wrestling has taught Andrew to be resilient in the face of adversity. As we move forward, we are comforted by both the strength of Andrew’s character and the support he’s received from the community. We will do all that we can to make sure that no student-athlete is forced to endure what Andrew experienced,” his parents said in the statement.
The family attorney says the family is waiting on the results of a New Jersey Division of Civil Rights investigation of the incident.
He says the referee was late for the weigh-in and should have raised any issues sooner, not right before the match.
The attorney called the referee's actions that day "outrageous" and said his conduct "should be a disqualifying race-related transgression."
