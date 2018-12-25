Protect yourself from flooded cars

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you know anything about Savannah, you know scenes like this are common. The same streets flood every time there is a bad rain. And every time, some drivers think they can make it through.
This summer, the driver of this car made the same bad decision. As did this driver. At some point, these cars will likely be re-sold. Will their new buyers ever know?
Michael Flinn is a consumer lawyer. Given the recent tropical activity, he's taken a special interest in spreading his message of checking before you buy. The issue of flooded cars is not just an issue here along the coast though.
"The flooding can occur a long way away from the coast, so you got to be careful,” Flinn said.
So, there are a few things you can look out for, a couple of things you can check before you buy a car. They shouldn't take too long, and it shouldn't be too difficult.
One of the first things you can do is just open the passenger side of the car. Once you get inside, look at things like the center console; look at the glove box. Open them up and make sure there's nothing like mud or anything that looks like water has been in there.
You can also look up under the mats on either side, the passenger side and the driver's side. That's a few things you can do inside the car. Also, what you want to do is come to the back of the door. Whether it's a small car or a car like this, open the trunk compartment and specifically peel back this cover over your spare tire.
Look up under that spare tire. Make sure there is no standing water, there's no dirt, no debris, anything that would indicate water had been in there.
Also look underneath the car and look under the hood on the engine compartment. What you're looking for is rust or dirt or debris that indicates standing water had been there for some amount of time.
"Do your homework. Check out the car ahead of time. Make the dealer answer questions about the car. Make them give you information about the car. Have it checked out by a dealer of that type of car,” Flinn said.
So, what happens if you buy the car and realized its flooded after?
"That's the thing. You've got to make sure you ask the dealer questions. Do they know it's been flooded? If you can get the dealer in a lie, you may be able to make a claim against them. If you don't make the dealer give you info, you may not be able to make a claim against the dealer,” Flinn said.
Perhaps the best advice is this: if you notice anything like this in your pre-buy inspection, just move to another car.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.