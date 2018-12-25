Radial increases staffing for the holidays

GLYNN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Radial has increased its staff for the holidays, especially to answer those calls when customers who shop at different companies have package issues.
Christmas is here and everyone is filled with cheer. Well, that is, until a package doesn’t arrive at all.
“Customers are contacting us via phone, via chat, via email and social media, and also via text message,” said Dan Cunningham, Radial.
Did you know that when you make that 1-800 phone call, there’s a real person ready and waiting to answer it all? They call themselves Santa’s little helpers.
“We are responding to customers' inquiries about their Christmas orders for online purchasing, so we are answering questions about how much longer they have to wait for their package."
While they are helping people all over the U.S., Radial is also impacting the local communities by bringing more jobs.
“We hire from a three-county area. Most people come here from Glynn County, Brantley, and even as far north as Liberty County as well.”
When we did a story on Radial about four months ago, the place was practically empty and they were on a hiring spree.
“This year, we brought in over a 1,000 employees. Our current numbers are about 13-1,400 people, so that’s a big increase over our normal employee base.”
Of those thousand employees, some who live in the area or surrounding counties will be able to keep their radial position permanently. That’s a Christmas gift surprise.
