Rapper Meek Mill gives more than 3,000 Christmas gifts to Philadelphia kids

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Rapper Meek Mill is celebrating the holidays in his hometown of Philadelphia after being released from jail in April.
On Christmas Eve, he helped hand out thousands of toys to needy children.
For hours, eager families waited outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in North Philadelphia.
“It’s definitely a blessing,” said Dominique Wise. “Anything you get is always a blessing.”
Meek Mill pulled together 500 bikes with helmets, school supplies, backpacks, several hundred pairs of sneakers, and more than a dozen Xbox video games systems to be raffled off.
Meek Mill, joined by his 7-year-old, Rihmeek, pointed to his own childhood, growing up in North Philadelphia, and how he is able to give back.
"My son gets toys for Christmas, and everybody can't afford their Christmas, so we wanted to bring our Christmas back to our own neighborhood,” he said.
He was given a bit of a twist when he asked his son what was on his Christmas wish list, though.
"You to get married,” Rihmeek said.
This time a year ago, the entertainer was jailed on probation violations, part of a long winding journey that criminal justice reform advocates have blasted.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court eventually ordered Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, be freed on bail.
He said he was “one trillion” percent happy to be spending Christmas as a free man.
And those in the community felt the same way.
"We appreciate it, Merry Christmas, we love you Meek,” said Natasha Pennock.
More than 3,000 children were given presents thanks to Meek.
