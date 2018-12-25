Somber Christmas, prayers in tsunami-hit Indonesian region

This aerial shot taken on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, shows volcanic material spew from the crater of Mount Anak Krakatau as it erupts on Java Strait, Indonesia. Doctors worked to save injured victims while hundreds of military and volunteers scoured debris-strewn beaches in search of survivors Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, after a deadly tsunami that followed an eruption and apparent landslide the volcano, one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands, gushed ashore without warning on Indonesian islands, killing hundreds of people on a busy holiday weekend. (Nurul Hidayat/Bisnis Indonesia via AP) (AP)