Tattnall County woman becomes surrogate for the second time

“Well, I first applied in June of 2014, and the first thing you have to do is get cleared by your OB to make sure you know they sign off on you having any other pregnancies. Then, you have to go through a psychological workup, you know, where there are no underlying issues where you might want to keep the baby. You’re not having any resentments or issues that way. Once you are approved there, your profile can go live," she said.