Warmer wetter conditions expected for end of 2018

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After some frosty conditions this morning we rebounded into the low 60s for most if not but a few cities along the immediate coast. More cirrus clouds this afternoon that’ll make another beautiful sunset. Wednesday wake up temperatures will be similar to Christmas morning, only slightly warmer across the viewing area by a few degrees.
High pressure will be centered roughly north of the area Wednesday morning then shift to the northeast and into the night; our afternoon highs will reach the middle 60s with partly sunny skies. An onshore flow will develop overnight into Thursday morning from the Atlantic and that’s where we’ll look for showers along the beaches making their way inland, however it doesn’t look impressive, so we’ve lowered the rain chances for Thursday to 40%.
Back to the west our cold front is slowing down; it is going to allow for warmer air to move in ahead of it, so we’re looking at upper 70s for Friday and Saturday afternoon highs with a better chance of rain and thunderstorms to develop. The front stalls out and lingers through Sunday but right now it looks like New Year’s Eve will be dry and New Year’s Day will be dry as well. There’s another system on the heels of this one, so that may change!
Here’s hoping you had a wonderful Christmas, and fingers crossed for a New Year’s!
~JErtle
