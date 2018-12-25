Warmer wetter conditions expected for end of 2018

Back to the west our cold front is slowing down; it is going to allow for warmer air to move in ahead of it, so we’re looking at upper 70s for Friday and Saturday afternoon highs with a better chance of rain and thunderstorms to develop. The front stalls out and lingers through Sunday but right now it looks like New Year’s Eve will be dry and New Year’s Day will be dry as well. There’s another system on the heels of this one, so that may change!