Big Weather Change is Brewing

The weather pattern across the southeastern United States is undergoing changes; changes that eventually bring cloudier, wetter weather back to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Under some high clouds, temperatures reach lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. It’s certainly cool enough for a jacket, or lighter coat, this morning. The morning breeze remains very light.
Temperatures warm into the mid-50s by mid-morning and are forecast to be near 60° around noon. It’ll be warmest between 1:30 and 3 p.m.; low to mid-60s in many communities. Beaches remain a bit cooler. The breeze averages between 5 and 15 MPH this afternoon.
This forecast remains dry as more clouds move in this evening. It’ll be cool after sunset, but warmer than it has been the past few evenings! The sky becomes overcast overnight.
You’ll wake up to much more cloudiness Thursday morning as moisture increases above our heads. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out through the day, but most remain dry. A greater shot at showers arrives Thursday evening and night.
A weather pattern - consisting of more clouds, occasional fog and periods of rain - develops Thursday night and persists through the upcoming weekend. We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast; passing along updates on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter