Chatham County sheriff talks goals for the new year

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Recruitment and retention continues to be a difficult task for a number of law enforcement agencies throughout our area, including within the ranks of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office released a recruitment video, hoping to get the number of applicants up, but Sheriff John Wilcher says even if deputies are brought on, in some cases they only stick around for a few months before leaving.
“Everybody has a problem with hiring people, because people just do not want to work. I don’t understand it,” Sheriff Wilcher said.
Sheriff Wilcher says the county commission has helped out by making deputy salaries more competitive, but he says he anticipates recruitment to still be one of the next year’s biggest challenges.
As for some of this year’s bright spots for CCSO, just this month, a new K9 building and Internal Affairs Office opened - both SPLOST funded. A smoother road leading back to the sheriff’s office complex, a light making getting on Chatham Parkway easier, and an improved gun range are also welcomed additions this year.
Looking ahead to next year, the sheriff says a continuing priority will be creating a new facility to house those arrested in the community who are suffering a mental illness.
“Instead of bringing them to jail, all they are is off their medication, we can take them there instead of taking them to jail and get them back on their medication and get them back to being productive citizens,” Sheriff Wilcher said.
The sheriff says he wants to keep improving the office, including what’s available for deputies, and work towards a full-staffed status.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.