Effingham County teen pays for homeless man’s hotel room Christmas Day

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - On Christmas night, we’re sharing with you an act of Christmas kindness.
An Effingham County teen wanted to do something nice for a homeless man her family knows and tries to help out when they can.
We spoke to the teen about her efforts this holiday, and the man benefiting from the teens generosity.
“Ever since I was little, I would see him out on the streets or by the gas station, and then my mom would always help and give him food and items that he would need," said Keosha Rivers.
Rivers wanted to continue her family’s giving spirit this holiday season by paying for a Christmas night’s stay at Rincon’s Towne Park Inn.
Using money she earned from work, Rivers is making sure Lenoris Pinckney has a roof over his head and a bed to sleep in tonight.
“I’ve been down and out, I’ve really been...to be honest with you, and I appreciate everything she did for me, I certainly do," Pinckney said.
“I feel like we should just all be able to do that, and not be selfish with the things that we take for granted everyday," Rivers said.
In addition to the Christmas night stay, the family also got some necessities and food for Pinckney while he’s at the hotel.
The 17-year-old Effingham County High School student hopes it inspires her classmates and others around the community to do the same, and not just on the holiday.
