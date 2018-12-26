Mother of third child in Effingham County investigation last saw him in 2009

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - We’re learning new information on a story we continue to follow out of Effingham County where two siblings were found dead and buried in their backyard.
The third child’s mother, Rebecca Self, who lives in South Carolina, returned to Effingham County on Wednesday. She says she wants her son James, who is 11-years-old with special needs, returned to her custody. She has not seen him since 2009.
Deputies removed James from the home in Effingham County last Thursday after they found his siblings dead. The bodies of Mary and Elwyn Crocker, Jr. were gound buried near a wooded area behind the family’s mobile home.
Rebecca spoke to WTOC about how she feels about the situation and how her son is involved in this.
“It’s devastating. I’m still confused. I’ve still got questions running through my head," Self said.
She says she cannot understand why people who lived nearby didn’t do more to save the children.
“After seeing all of the comments of people in the trailer park, they’re the ones that called the sheriff’s department, they’re the ones that did this,” Self said. “Where was you at when all of this happened? Why didn’t you say anything? Why did you not just push the case? You could have saved that little girl’s life.”
Elwyn Crocker and his wife Candice Crocker are charged with concealing the death of another and cruelty to children in the first degree. The childrens' step-grandmother, Kim Wright, was also arrested and faces the same charges. Her boyfriend, Roy Anthony Prater, was also arrested. He is charged with concealing the death of another, cruelty to children in the first degree, and possession of a scheduled or controlled substance.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.