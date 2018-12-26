Nearly two dozen people killed on Georgia roads over Christmas holidays

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol’s Christmas travel season ends Wednesday night with nearly two dozen people killed on the roads.
Christmas turned out to be deadlier on Georgia’s roads than anyone would expect. Troopers say they don’t have time to crunch the numbers very much. The time period that’s normally the deadliest of the year is right around the corner.
Twenty-two people died in traffic crashes over the five-day holiday travel period. That’s twice as many as last year. Post Commander Sgt. Chris Rodewolt says Christmas on a Tuesday made the holiday stretch longer, but they also saw more problems on the roads.
“We’re seeing an increase in speeders and high speeds. We’re seeing an increase in drinking and driving; people getting on the road after going to Christmas parties with too much alcohol in their systems,” Sgt. Rodewolt said.
The New Year’s holiday stretch begins Friday, and Sgt. Rodewolt says that’s traditionally the deadliest holiday of the year. He urges people to know what they’re doing Monday night before they go out drinking.
“Make your plans in advance. Don’t find yourself without a driver at a party with no way to get home,” he said.
Sgt. Rodewolt says failing to plan is like planning to fail, and failing on the road could cost you your life or the life of someone else.
He says troopers won’t be cutting any slack for New Years, especially for anyone who is drinking and driving.
