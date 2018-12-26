Rain chances increase for the end of the week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Partly cloudy and dry this evening with temperatures in the 50s, morning lows only fall near 50 degrees but we will remain mostly dry for the morning commute. Highs top out in the mid 60s with scattered showers moving in during the mid afternoon from the south lingering through our Thursday evening.
Friday morning will be mild, with lows not falling below the lower 60s for some of us. Rain is likely for our morning commute with off and on rain for most of the day.
This weekend isn’t looking much drier, meaning area highways will be damp for folks traveling across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. There will be times where it won’t be raining, but cloudy and warm weather is certain
I'm meteorologist Andrew Gorton
