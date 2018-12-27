Bulloch County man charged after officials say he held woman against her will

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A Bulloch County man is facing several charges after investigators say he held a woman at gunpoint in an argument this past weekend.
Sheriff’s investigators say it all started Sunday evening when Billy Knight went to a house on Twin Forks Road. They say he got into an argument with a woman there, and she tells them he pulled a gun and wouldn’t let her leave.
Officials say this went on for hours, but she eventually got the gun from him, ran out of the house, hid the gun, and called for help. Investigators say that’s when Knight ran into the woods and hid from deputies responding to the call. They were able to find him fairly quickly.
“He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” said Captain Todd Hutchens, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. “He’s charged with false imprisonment for holding her against her will. He’s charged with obstruction for hiding from the deputies.”
Knight remains in jail, waiting for a bond hearing in Superior Court.
