Fire extinguished at The Olde Pink House in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Fire has extinguished the fire at The Olde Pink House in downtown Savannah.
Flames were visible through the second story windows. Savannah Fire said crews were battling a blaze in the ballroom.
Viewer video from Germaine Brown shows a lady being rescued from a second story window. She is outside the building, waiting for first responders and the crowd to bring her a ladder.
Our reporter on scene confirmed that the woman had to kick out the window. Everyone did get out of the building safely.
There is reportedly extensive damage to the ballroom. Power has been cut to the entire building.
The cause is unknown at this time and is under investigation.
