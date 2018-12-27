Georgia Southern University another step closer to finding new president

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University may be one step closer to finding a new president.
The campus search committee turned in recommendations to state leaders for finalists for the job earlier this month.
Students and classes may be out for the holidays, but the head of the presidential search committee says they’ve worked through this time and finished their assignment. Now, the next phase of the search moves to the hands of the Board of Regents.
The committee interviewed their picks from among the long list of applicants. Dr. Dustin Anderson, chair of the search committee, couldn’t give specifics on the names and number of people who wanted to be president - only that they feel the process worked.
“We had twice the number of applicants come in this time versus the last time,” Dr. Anderson said. “We were very pleased with that and feel like it was because we conducted a confidential search this time.”
He says the applicants with academic experience cover a broad range of experience, from the classroom to many already familiar with running other universities.
“We had a number of sitting presidents in this pool,” Dr. Anderson said. “In fact, I think we had the most sitting presidents apply for any search in the state.”
He says they’ve submitted a list of finalists to the state and they’ll interview those same people again to find the person best suited for the job.
They hope to have a president named and in the office by the end of Spring semester so they can get a feel for the school before the next school year begins.
