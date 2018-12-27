Gloomier Weather Returns

Cloudier, occasionally wetter, weather is on the way.
Under increasing cloud cover, temperatures are in the 50s this morning. The forecast is dry through the morning commute, but changes are expected later today.
A few showers are likely later in the afternoon and evening as moisture moves in from the Atlantic. The greatest, but still isolated, chance of rain is going to be along the coast and in the Lowcountry. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures peak in the 60s.
Additional showers are expected tonight into Friday morning - kicking off our wetter weather pattern. Plan an extra few minutes into your morning drive, just in case you encounter wet roadways Friday morning.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible through Friday afternoon and evening. Even with the gloom, temperatures peak in the upper 60s and 70s Friday!
Showers are forecast to linger into Saturday morning, followed by a lull in the rain activity through the rest of the weekend.
Yes. A few showers are still possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday. But, there will be time to have fun and enjoy your weekend – even if plans outside. Keep an eye on the forecast and make any necessary plan adjustments.
Another round of more widespread rain arrives early next week ahead of a big cool-down. You can track rain, as it pops up, in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter