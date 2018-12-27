Government shutdown impacting Georgia farmers

“It is very personal and we understand that, and I hope the Senate Democrats understand that,” Rep. Carter said. “I hope the Democratic party understands that in general. They don’t seem to because they have not offered any counter offer at all. We are willing to negotiate. We have to negotiate. It is essential that the disaster funding be done now and not wait until when the Senate had [originally] proposed earlier in February. That’s too late. Those farmers have to know if that money is there so that they can put crops in the field.”