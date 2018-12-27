Internships at WTOC

Internships at WTOC
December 27, 2018 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 1:22 PM

Thank you for your interest in interning at WTOC News! Before you apply, please take the time to read the requirements you must meet to be considered.

Requirements:

  • Must be a student enrolled in a College/University
  • Internship must fulfill an academic credit only (Must show proof)
  • Must submit cover letter and resume
  • Must submit essay on why you want to work in the news industry    

Deadline to apply:

  • Fall - July 22  
  • Spring - November 18  
  • Summer - April 19

Click link below to submit above requirements to WTOC’s Internship Coordinator: Emily Forrester

(Email Emily Forrester)

*Selections are made one week after deadlines

*No calls please