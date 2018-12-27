Man shot near St. Paul’s Church Road in Burton, SC

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening.
Deputies responded to reports of a male gunshot victim on Castle Rock Road in Burton at about 8:40 p.m.
After arriving at the scene and finding the wounded man, deputies learned the shooting scene was off St. Paul’s Church Road.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Although no suspects are in custody, the sheriff’s office states that there “is a focus in the investigation.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corporal Daniel DuHamel at 843-255-3430 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
