Smith Brothers Butcher Shop closing doors on East Liberty Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A butcher shop with deep roots in Savannah opened a location on East Liberty Street four years ago. They announced this Thursday that they’re closing.
The Smith Brothers Butcher Shop will close its doors for the final time this coming weekend. Even though the shop on East Liberty has only been open for four years, the Smith Brothers name has been a familiar name across Savannah for many years.
Smith Brothers has been a Savannah tradition since 1924. The business moved around a few times, but returned back to the Historic District in 2014. Four years ago, it opened its Liberty Street location, offering a variety of meats, cheeses, and wines.
Thursday, Dec. 27, the business sent out a letter to their customers announcing they will be closing their doors this weekend. In the letter, the business writes to customers that it’s with a heavy heart they say goodbye. Customers tell us they are very sad about the closing and they will miss having fresh meat and other products just down the street.
“I would like to thank them for at least taking the chance to see if it would work," said customer, Ian Henderson. "I thought it was going to with all this construction around here. All these are new. All this is new, and I thought it would pick up and help them out, but apparently, not good enough.”
This Saturday will be the final day Smith Brothers will be open for business, and they hope everyone will come by one last time.
