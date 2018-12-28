CEMA takes a look back on 2018

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - 2018 kept Chatham Emergency Services busy - throwing events their way that in some cases - they haven’t seen before.
That experience means the agency will only get better.
Chatham County had to prepare for two hurricanes for the third year in a row, and fortunately, didn’t see any significant damage from either. Tornadoes once again wreaked havoc on homeowners and the school district alike, and snow and ice in January caused a number of issues that CEMA’s director says they haven’t had to deal with before.
Speaking of uncharted territory, CEMA assisted with managing the scene during a non-weather event - the crash of a military plane back in May. CEMA Director Dennis Jones spoke about the goals for 2019, and at the top of the list is improving communication with the county’s residents.
“Our focus going from year to year is to say the same thing but in different ways so that we can reach a different demographic,” Jones said. “There’s always somebody that we’re not reaching in one form or fashion. We need to take a look at the ways we communicate using all those mediums, and then finding a different way to say the same thing.”
One new way CEMA found to communicate with residents this year was through a social platform many of you use - the Nextdoor site. They’ll use that site to send out information and alerts as needed.
