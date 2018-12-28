Damp Friday morning commute possible

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Scattered showers continue overnight into Friday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. With scattered showers around even before sunrise, some area roadways will be damp for our Friday morning commute. We will dry out briefly during the late morning, but a front approaches from the west first during the late afternoon, moving west into the evening. This is when a band of heavier rain will moves across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. An isolated stronger storm or two will be possible, but most areas will just experience rain.