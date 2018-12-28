Fire displaces family at Westlake Apartments in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Shortly after 10:00 Friday morning, 911 calls started coming in about smoke and flames coming from an apartment building at Westlake Apartments.
As emergency personnel arrived, they only saw smoke, but worked to find the source of a fire that appeared to be in the wall between two apartment units.
Firefighters with Chatham Emergency Services climbed up to the roof with tools and a chainsaw. At one point, they cut into the rooftop. The department’s chief explained why.
“Cutting a hole in the roof, getting to the source of the smoke. It was coming out around a vent pipe,” said Assistant Chief, Wayne Noha, Chatham Fire - CES. “There was apparently some leakage around the vent pipe, and it was finding its way out. There is a light haze of smoke on the inside of the structure.”
Chief Noha says the American Red Cross was told about the displaced family, and that Westlake’s management team offered to put them in another unit while repairs are made.
A cause has not yet been determined.
