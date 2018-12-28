Minter to officially become Savannah police chief

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Director of Police Roy Minter will officially become the chief, Friday afternoon.
The Savannah Police Department says Minter has finally completed certification to serve as a police chief in Georgia. We’ve spoken to Minter a lot in the last four months about what he wants to do with the department going forward.
“We talk about relationship-based policing,” Minter said. “This is a great opportunity for us to get out here and build that strong relationship and partnership and let people know not only do we want to be involved in their community, we also want to be a part of their community.”
There will be a swearing in ceremony at 1 p.m. It has been moved to the Civic Center Ballroom due to the forecast.
