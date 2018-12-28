Savannah Police emphasize New Year’s Eve safety

“If you know that you’re going to be drinking, have somebody. A designated driver works just fabulous,” said Capt. David Owens, Savannah PD. “Have a plan where you’re going to park, how you’re going to get back home if you, indeed, are drinking, because one of the last people you want to try and evaluate how much you’ve had to drink if yourself if you’ve been drinking, so have a plan ahead of time; a safety plan of what you’re going to do.”