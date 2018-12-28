Savannah Police emphasize New Year’s Eve safety

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and Savannah Police want to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.
Police say they will have extra officers on duty and will team up with other law enforcement agencies to make sure everyone is safe on the roads and in the city with the large crowds.
Police say if you do plan to drink during the holiday festivities, make sure you have a plan.
“If you know that you’re going to be drinking, have somebody. A designated driver works just fabulous,” said Capt. David Owens, Savannah PD. “Have a plan where you’re going to park, how you’re going to get back home if you, indeed, are drinking, because one of the last people you want to try and evaluate how much you’ve had to drink if yourself if you’ve been drinking, so have a plan ahead of time; a safety plan of what you’re going to do.”
Capt. David says don’t just wing it. Make a plan.
