Showers, Storms Likely Friday Afternoon and Evening

The heavily-advertised wet weather pattern has returned to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Showers, with briefly heavy rain, soaked roads across the Savannah Metro early in the morning. You’ll be dealing with damp weather if you’re commuting to work.
Early-day temperatures are quite warm; upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy dense fog may persist through 8 a.m. in a few spots. Additional spotty showers are possible through mid-morning. A greater chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives later today.
Under a mostly cloudy sky, temps are forecast to peak in the mid to upper 70s in most communities between 1:30 and 3 p.m. It’ll feel muggy, as well.
A line of showers and storms is forecast to move out of middle Georgia and into our neck of the woods after 2 p.m. Rain won’t approach the coast until early evening. While this line of storms is forecast to be relatively weak, a gusty thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. There is a very low, 1/5, Marginal Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. One or two storms may produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH.
Just to be safe – keep your “wtoc” and “severe weather” alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App.
A few showers, and plenty of clouds, are forecast this weekend. Our next – GREATEST – chance of rain arrives early next work-week.
Have a great Friday,
Cutter