Showers, Storms Likely Friday Afternoon and Evening

A line of showers and storms is forecast to move out of middle Georgia and into our neck of the woods after 2 p.m. Rain won’t approach the coast until early evening. While this line of storms is forecast to be relatively weak, a gusty thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. There is a very low, 1/5, Marginal Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. One or two storms may produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 MPH.