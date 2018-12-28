Stormy Friday Evening

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 69-74. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70. Monday, New Year’s Eve, will see a mix of sun and clouds with only a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 78. Midnight temps around 64! New Year’s Day will see a 30% chance for showers and highs near 80.