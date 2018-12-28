Stormy Friday Evening

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A cold front moves over the area tonight and stalls into Saturday morning. The front will move northward Saturday into Monday. Another cold front slowly moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Today will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms developing. Rain may be locally heavy with some storms containing gusty winds. Highs 73-76. Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers and storms mainly before midnight. Showers possible overnight, lows 60-65.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 69-74. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70. Monday, New Year’s Eve, will see a mix of sun and clouds with only a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 78. Midnight temps around 64! New Year’s Day will see a 30% chance for showers and highs near 80.
