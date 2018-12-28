TMT Farms ends holiday season with over 43 tons of food donations

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A Bulloch County family uses their love of Christmas each year to brighten the holidays for their community.
The Thompson family turned off the holiday lights for the last time of the season Thursday night.
It marks the end of an incredible year in terms of visitors and being able to help others.
People packed TMT Farms every night since Thanksgiving as they came to see the lights. Roy Thompson estimates 250,000 to 300,000 people came through. He says counts got lost when they left them on all night long to handle the lines, but those visitors also donated 43 tons of food for a local food bank and four trailers of toys that went to hundreds of local needy children.
Thompson says the months of preparation seem small when it helps so many.
“Look at the eyes of the kids, the senior citizens, the joy you are bringing to them. Put that in your heart. That’s the feeling you get, a feeling of total joy,” Roy Thompson said.
He’s also grateful to the teams of people who volunteered to staff the booth and take those donations.
Come June, when Christmas might be the last thing on our minds, the Thompsons will be out putting up decorations for next year.
