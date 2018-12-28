Traffic impacted on Hwy 21 near Rice Mill Road after log truck overturns, spills load

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - An overturned log truck is causing a huge mess on Highway 21, Friday morning.
The truck spilled its load at the intersection of 21 and Rice Mill Road, across the street from Publix. The westbound lanes are not impacted, but the mess has caused crews to shut down one lane of eastbound 21, heading from Rincon toward Port Wentworth.
Police are on the scene directing traffic. There is no word yet on how long it will take to clear the logs from the highway.
