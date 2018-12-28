Transformer explosion lights up night sky with weird glow in New York

NEW YORK (CNN) – New Yorkers experienced an unexpected light show in the sky Thursday night.
It happened when a transformer exploded at a Con Edison power plant in Queens.
That explosion sparked multiple fires.
Light from all that activity created bizarre-looking flashes in the sky, followed by an otherworldly blue glow.
Some took to Twitter immediately, wondering if aliens were invading. Others joked it was the beginning of Armageddon.
LaGuardia Airport was temporarily closed for an inspection, and a ground stop was issued until 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
New York Police say the fire is now under control and no one was injured.
