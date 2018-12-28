21-year-old Estill man charged with 4 counts attempted murder

ESTILL, SC (WTOC) - A 21-year-old Estill man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after officials say he had eight active arrest warrants in connection with two separate shooting incidents.
On Dec. 19, officers with Estill Police Department and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the home of Marquis Jarrord Alston.
Alston was arrested without incident after a failed attempt to flee from the back of the home. Another search warrant was executed at a separate residence following Alston’s arrest, yielding contraband and other evidence.
Along with the four attempted murder charges, Alston is also charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. If you have any information regarding Alston’s involvement in any other criminal acts, please contact the Estill PD or Hampton County Dispatch.
