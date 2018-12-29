Above average warmth continues

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Cloudy but mostly dry this evening with temperatures in the 60s. There will be a few sprinkles around this evening, but nothing that would impact your evening plans. Overnight there will be scattered inland showers as patchy fog develops overnight. Some roads will be damp Sunday morning, along with the patchy fog, it might take you a little longer to get where you are going in the morning.
We will start out near 60 degrees with isolated showers during the morning hours. Drier weather is expected during the afternoon with cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.
If you are up early on New Year’s Eve, there is another chance of patchy fog with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Monday will be partly sunny but mostly dry with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly dry conditions continue into the evening, which is good new for everyone ringing in the new year outdoors!
We will start off 2019 with a chance to tie a record high, with temperatures likely in the upper 70s in the afternoon. Showers will hold off until the evening, with a wet Wednesday on tap.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
